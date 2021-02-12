Gardaí seize €7m of suspected cannabis in Kildare

Gardaí seized approximately 374kgs of suspected cannabis herb at an address in Co Kildare on Thursday.

The discovery was made as part of an intelligence-led operation, resulting in two men being arrested.

The estimated value of the cannabis is thought to e €7.4 million.

The two men, both in their 40s, are currently being detained a Naas Garda Station under Section 2 if the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Detective chief superintendent Angela Willis said the operation was part of the ongoing targeting of organised crime and the distribution of illicit drugs.

“The operation demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s continued determination to tackling the supply of controlled drugs, that cause significant harm and misery in our communities.

“We will continue to target those who are engaged in the distribution of illicit drugs and tackle criminality engaged in by organised crime gangs who benefit from such activity.”

Assistant commissioner, John O’Driscoll added: “The significant success being achieved by members of the Garda Síochána throughout the organisation in tackling serious and organised crime in the challenging circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, is outstanding and reflects their considerable ability and dedication.”