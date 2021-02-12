Graffiti threats against journalist condemned in North

By Rebecca Black, PA

Graffiti threats against a journalist have been condemned.

Daubings against Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin have appeared on two walls in east Belfast.

She has previously been subject to a series of threats, including a death threat allegedly made by the Ulster Defence Association.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland programme director, condemned the latest threat.

“These threats are a despicable attempt to intimidate a journalist from doing her job and constitute an attack on freedom of the press,” he said.

“We stand with Patricia Devlin and all journalists in Northern Ireland forced to work in a climate of fear.”