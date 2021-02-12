Keep away from Mt Leinster

By Suzanne Pender

The message is clear: do not go anywhere near Mount Leinster over the coming days.

At this week’s council meeting, director of services Padraig O’Gorman noted the severe weather warning for the coming days, adding that gardaí will be making appeals on radio and in the media warning people “not to go anywhere near Mount Leinster”.

“People are urged to stay within their 5km zone and any breech of that they will be fined,” said Mr O’Gorman.

The warning comes following numerous incidents of people travelling to Mount Leinster over the past month, then become trapped on the mountain when sudden, severe weather strikes, forcing emergency services to come to their aid.