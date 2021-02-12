Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s daughter joins the Social Democrats

People in Roscommon could soon have a new Flanagan to select on the ballot paper, with Castlerea teenager Isabelle considering putting her name forward to contest a seat on Roscommon County Council come the next election.

In an interview with the Roscommon Herald, the Leaving Certificate student said she is frustrated by the lack of female representation and believes a new style of politics is desperately needed on the council.

The eldest daughter of Judy and Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan, the MEP for Midlands–North-West, Isabelle is the secretary of the newly formed Social Democrats party in the Roscommon/Galway constituency.

While her father successfully furrowed his own path as an Independent councillor, TD and MEP, Isabelle supports the policies of the Social Democrats.

With just three female councillors out of 18 on Roscommon County Council, Isabelle feels it is time for an overhaul of politics in the county and says she would be honoured to get the opportunity to represent the people of her area.

“Four of the Social Democrat TDs out of six are women, the party’s two co-leaders are women, 10 out of our 18 councillors are women and I believe that they are striking the right kind of balance. They’re about honest politics, something that is sadly lacking locally and nationally,” she told the Roscommon Herald.

“We need progressive politics for the county and the constituency. It’s important that younger people get involved in politics, and it’s crucial that we have more women around the decision-making table.”

New generation

She admires TDs like Cork’s Holly Cairns and Gary Gannon who speak for the younger generation.

During the Repeal The Eighth campaign three years ago, Isabelle became aware that no female politician locally represented her views.

“I am pro-choice and I realised during that campaign that the female councillors hid. They didn’t give their position; they just stayed away from the debate. That isn’t what we want from elected representatives; we need them to stand up and speak out; whatever side that is,” she said.

“Then I realised that they were worried about losing votes in the following year’s election and I thought that it showed a lack of courage and conviction. Politics should be about being brave, not worrying about getting re-elected.”