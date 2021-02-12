Man dressed in An Post clothing carries out armed robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an unidentified man dressed in An Post clothing carried out an armed robbery outside a post office in Crumlin.

The robbery took place outside An Post in Crumlin Village on Thursday at around 11.40am.

The man, who was wearing a genuine An Post jacket, produced a firearm towards a cash-in-transit employee who was entering the post office at the time.

He took a box with a large sum of cash before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. Gardaí said the man fled down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road in Crumlin.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

Gardaí said the box taken during the robbery was a “distinctive looking” red and black box.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an armed robbery in Crumlin Village on Thursday morning Anyone who may have seen this man, dressed in an An Post Uniform or who may have come in contact with green stained bank notes is asked to contact Gardaí at 01 666 6200 pic.twitter.com/Me3tcNexwL — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 12, 2021

The banknotes inside the box have now been exposed to a green dye, and gardaí are asking anyone who may have come across notes with green dye to come forward.

Gardaí are also asking retailers to be alert to the possible circulation of these green-stained notes, and to notify gardaí if they come in contact with them.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity near Crumlin Village Post Office between 10am and 12.30pm to come forward.

Officers are appealing to any road users including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the area at the time, and who may have camera footage, to make this available.

Crumlin Garda station can be contacted on 01 666 6200 and the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.