Met Éireann forecasts ‘big change’ to follow bitterly cold week

Met Éireann has forecast a “big change” in Ireland’s weather, following a bitterly cold week of wintry showers.

The forecaster said milder air will move across the country this weekend, as Atlantic weather systems bring comparatively warmer temperatures, strong winds and rain.

Three weather warnings have been issued for the coming 24 hours, with the first for nine coastal counties coming into effect at 9pm.

After a bitterly cold week 🥶 there’s a big change on the way.. Milder air will move across Ireland this weekend as Atlantic systems bring less cold temps, strong winds & rain. Keep an eye on forecast & warnings👉https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs Video below for weekend’s rain forecast pic.twitter.com/8xA56E4tVz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2021

The 12-hour status yellow wind alert for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will see gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour.

“Strong southeasterly winds tonight, with mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h and gusts to 90 km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding” the forecaster said.

Shortly after midnight, a rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will come into force until midday on Saturday, with up to 40 millimetres of rain bringing a risk of river and coastal flooding.

At 2am, a status yellow snow and ice warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will also take effect until midday on Saturday, with snow accumulations of up to five centimetres forecast.

So far this week #snow has mainly fallen across southern & western parts of Ireland ❄️☃️ Tonight an area of rain will turn to sleet & #scneachta across the midlands, north & east ❄️⚠️ https://t.co/Rq9s1ngX4r The 🛰️ image below shows tonight’s weather to the west of Ireland 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/fj3b9EgJtS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 12, 2021

In its latest weather update on Friday evening, Met Éireann said the weather outlook for the coming week was unsettled but “less cold,” with spells of heavy rain forecast.

The last of snowfall will be seen for a time on Saturday morning in the north and east, before being confined to northeast Ulster by afternoon as a thaw sets in elsewhere.

Further persistent rain will develop in Atlantic coastal counties later on Saturday afternoon, while temperatures will continue to rise that night, ranging between seven and 11 degrees by dawn on Sunday morning.