Sculptors ‘locked out’ of graveyards

By Suzanne Pender

MOMUMENTAL sculptors are currently “locked out” of the county’s graveyards due to the council’s strict enforcement of level 5 Covid restrictions. Cllr William Paton raised the matter at last week’s online meeting, adding that monumental sculptors “felt aggrieved” by the situation.

“The monumental sculptors are locked out of the graveyard and all they want is for one or two of them to go in and add maybe some script to a headstone,” said cllr Paton. “They can’t understand why they are being locked out by the council and they feel aggrieved.”

Cllr John Cassin said he, too, had “the headstone people on to me”, adding that “other non-essential things were happening and they should be allowed put up a headstone. Wexford, Kildare and Kilkenny councils are all allowing them to work so why are we different?” added cllr Cassin

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that the monumental sculptors’ work was classified as non-essential under level 5 lockdown. He added that perhaps this would change from 5 March, but the council was adhering to all the guidelines and instructions “until we hear more”.