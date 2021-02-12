Stardust Memorial Park rejuvenated ahead of 40th anniversary

  • Home >
Friday, February 12, 2021

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Stardust Nightclub blaze which killed almost 50 people on February 14th, 1981, Dublin City Council have carried out a rejuvenation and upgrade of the park in Coolock.

The Council said the park had become a location for anti-social activity in recent times, so the council’s parks, biodiversity and landscape services section began work by opening sight lines through the space, so visitors would feel safer.

A wildflower meadow has been added and thousands of bulbs have been planted to encourage members of the public to spend more time there, in addition to a transformation of the rose garden with the flowers being replaced by 90 per cent pollinator-friendly varieties.

A dedicated gardener has now been assigned to the park to ensure its upkeep, while work has also been carried out on the park’s memorial itself.

White early flowering spring bulbs were planted to bloom around this time each year, marking the anniversary of the tragedy, while two benches were also commissioned to allow people to sit at the memorial.

The Council said it hopes the immediate community and beyond will continue to enjoy the park and “remember the 48 people who tragically lost their lives”.

