What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 5 and 12 February.
Bagenalstown: David Canavan wishes to extend the duration of time on previously granted application for a two-storey dwelling at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown.
Bilboa: Mark and Sharon Shirley wish to retain demolition of a two-storey dwelling and a partial construction of a replacement two-storey construction at High Park House, Craanlusky, Bilboa.
Bunclody: Robert Warren wishes to retain change of use from storage to study hall and ancillary accommodation at first floor at Carrigduff Business Centre, Carrickduff
Bunclody.
Sandra Rothwell wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Deerpark Old,
Bunclody.
Carlow: Kevin Doyle wishes to apply for a change of use of a former doctor’s surgery for use as a single residential unit at Avoca House, Barrack Street.
Fenagh: O’Toole Composting Ltd wishes to retain workshop/wash bay/wheel wash/truck intake extension at Ballintrane, Fenagh.
Kilbride: Eamon and Rachel Kinsella wish to construct a fully-serviced dwelling house and garage at Kilgraney, Kilbride.
Leighlinbridge: Naomh Brid GAA Club wishes to construct a hurling wall, playing area and associated floodlighting at Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge.
Old Leighlin: Fiona Cronin wishes to reconstruct a dwelling to its original state and two-bedroom residence at Raheen, Old Leighlin.
Rathvilly: John Lawler wish to erect a detached domestic garage and all associated site works at Phillipstown, Rathvilly.