What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received ten planning applications between 5 and 12 February.

Bagenalstown: David Canavan wishes to extend the duration of time on previously granted application for a two-storey dwelling at Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown.

Bilboa: Mark and Sharon Shirley wish to retain demolition of a two-storey dwelling and a partial construction of a replacement two-storey construction at High Park House, Craanlusky, Bilboa.

Bunclody: Robert Warren wishes to retain change of use from storage to study hall and ancillary accommodation at first floor at Carrigduff Business Centre, Carrickduff

Bunclody.

Sandra Rothwell wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Deerpark Old,

Bunclody.

Carlow: Kevin Doyle wishes to apply for a change of use of a former doctor’s surgery for use as a single residential unit at Avoca House, Barrack Street.

Fenagh: O’Toole Composting Ltd wishes to retain workshop/wash bay/wheel wash/truck intake extension at Ballintrane, Fenagh.

Kilbride: Eamon and Rachel Kinsella wish to construct a fully-serviced dwelling house and garage at Kilgraney, Kilbride.

Leighlinbridge: Naomh Brid GAA Club wishes to construct a hurling wall, playing area and associated floodlighting at Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge.

Old Leighlin: Fiona Cronin wishes to reconstruct a dwelling to its original state and two-bedroom residence at Raheen, Old Leighlin.

Rathvilly: John Lawler wish to erect a detached domestic garage and all associated site works at Phillipstown, Rathvilly.