Thousands still without power as Met Éireann issues warning for strong winds

Digital Desk Staff

Thousands of homes around the country are still without power this afternoon after a week of severe weather conditions.

The largest fault appears to be in the Cooley Peninsula and surrounding areas of Co Louth – the ESB says it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for strong winds in counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Winds of up to 80km/h and severe gusts of 110km/h are forecast with a risk of coastal flooding. The warning will take effect at midday on Sunday and will remain in place until 4pm.

The forecaster has also issued a status yellow warning for wind in fifteen counties from 5am until 5pm on Sunday.

The counties affected are Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

These areas can expect winds of up to 65km/h and gusts of between 90 and 110km/h. There is also a risk of coastal flooding around high tide.

Another status yellow warning covers 11 counties and runs from 6am until 4pm on Sunday. Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary will see strong winds and gusts of up to 90km/h.

Here is the latest rain & snow forecast from our HARMONIE weather model. It covers the period from now until Monday morning. Heavy rain across southern parts today, with blustery falls of sleet & snow pushing north-eastwards, bringing hazardous conditions. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/155HcqcVSk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 13, 2021

The Road Safety Authority is reminding road users to take extra care during the unsettled weather.

“Anyone who is undertaking an essential journey should check in with the local weather and traffic conditions to find out what they are like in their area,” said Brian Farrell, communications manager at the RSA.

“If you are dealing with snow and ice, the important thing is to make sure your vehicle is clear of any snow, that you can clearly see out of your windows.

“When you are on your journey, gently does it. No harsh braking, acceleration or steering.”