Breda was matriarch of four generations

By Charlie Keegan

BREDA Walker, Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Monday 25 January, would have celebrated her 85th birthday on St Valentine’s Day. A native of St Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, the former Breda Nolan was daughter of Stephen and Mary (née Rapple) Nolan. She was one of a family of eight – four boys and four girls.

For the past six years, Breda suffered from dementia, her primary carer throughout her illness being her daughter Denise Hade. Breda was mother to 17 children, two of whom predeceased her: daughter Angela Dillon, Riverview Close, Tullow Road, who passed away in May 2020 at the age of 51, seven months after being diagnosed with cancer, and baby Eddie, who died at four months.

John Walker and Breda married young and when she was widowed in 1995 by John’s death at the age of 61, she was left to look after a large family. But it was a labour of love for Breda, who was the matriarch of four generations, which included 42 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. In the words of her daughter Sadie Charlwood: “Mam could not live in a quiet house – there had to be plenty of noise for her.”

Breda revelled in the challenges of daily life. She was a great knitter and cook, being particularly noted for her apple tarts and home-made bread.

The Walker family originally lived in St Mary’s Park. Following John’s death, Breda moved to Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen with daughter Denise Hade. They moved to Mount Leinster Park in December 2017. Her sons and daughters all played their part in caring for Breda in the later stages of her illness.

A home bird, Breda’s favourite pastime was to play bingo in the Youth Centre in Rathnapish.

A spiritual woman, Breda recited the rosary every night. When she became housebound, Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, a personal friend, would bring her Holy Communion and recite the rosary with her.

Breda’s remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, where she had worshipped down the years, with Fr Dunphy celebrating her funeral Mass, following which Breda was laid to rest with husband John, daughter Angela and niece Tracey Holmes.

Breda is survived by her children Patrick (Askea Lawns, Tullow Road), John (New Oak Estate, Carlow), Ger (Leeds, Yorkshire), David (Askea Lawns), Stephen (New Oak Estate), Thomas (John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road), Clare McDonald (Rossmore View, Graiguecullen), Martina Walker (Riverview Close), Helena Holmes (New Oak Estate), Margarita Fogal (Riverside Close), Sharon Walker (Riverside Close), Denise Hade (Mount Leinster Park), Sadie Charlwood (Riverview Close), Enda Kavanagh (New Oak Estate) and Sinéad Walker (Riverview Close), by her brothers Stephen Nolan (New Oak Estate) and Jim Nolan (Ennis, Co Clare), sister Chrissie (Bristol, England), by her 42 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Breda was predeceased by her brothers John (Killeshin) and Ger (Graiguecullen) and by her sisters Helena (Bristol) and Clare (Coventry, England).