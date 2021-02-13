Carlow in danger of being known as ‘dogsh–e county’

By Suzanne Pender

INSTEAD of ‘The Dolmen County’, Carlow could become known as ‘the dogsh–e county’ grumbled one councillor, who remarked that at the moment “you can’t walk a footpath more than 30ft without having to dodge some dog sh–e”.

Cllr William Paton was furious in his reaction to the age-old problem of dog fouling at last week’s online meeting of Carlow County Council. “I’ve had a number of complaints about dog fouling and it’s growing by the day,” cllr Paton began.

He cited Bagenalstown, Clonegal and the cemetery in Tullow as locations where dog fouling is a problem, adding that in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow people are letting their dogs off the lead and free to destroy the cemetery.

“You cannot walk a footpath more than 30ft without having to dodge some dog sh–e. It’s got to the stage that I’m fearful that instead of being known as The Dolmen County we’ll become known as the dogsh–e county,” said cllr Paton.

“It’s disgusting, disgraceful and unbelievable what’s allowed to happen,” he added.

Cllr John Cassin agreed that the problem was significant at the moment.

“The bins did help for a long time, but it’s a problem again,” said cllr Cassin, adding that perhaps more dog fouling bins should be put in place as there currently is “a long gap between the bins”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton was adamant there was only one answer for dog owners who continually flout the law.

“We’ve tried awareness, we’ve tried education … there is only one way: hit them in the pocket and if you are looking for a volunteer to sit in a car and identify the perpetrators, I’m willing to do that,” she said.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman accepted that dog fouling was a problem, but indicated that a recent litter survey revealed that cigarette butts was “by far a bigger issue”.

“I’m not sure where the solution lies; we have done a lot of promotion and education on this,” added Mr O’Gorman.

“Well, cigarette butts don’t stick to children’s shoes and they are not dangerous,” replied cllr Arthur McDonald.

Cllr McDonald said there should be legislation insisting that people must carry dog fouling kits while walking their dog, adding it was “impossible after the event to prove it”.

“It should be by law that if you are out with your dog you must have a poo kit,” he added.

Mr O’Gorman stated that that dog fouling was difficult to monitor and police, but he did reveal that the council’s first fine for dog fouling had been issued recently.

“Hopefully that is a first step in addressing the issue,” he said.