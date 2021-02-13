Council is looking for a vaccine venue

Saturday, February 13, 2021

 

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council is actively “working on a solution” to secure a location for a Covid-19 vaccine centre for the county. Chief executive Kathleen Holohan confirmed at last week’s meeting that the council had indicated to the HSE that it will “assist in any way possible” in securing a location for a vaccine centre.

“We are working on a solution for Carlow,” added Ms Holohan.

The matter was raised by cllr Adrienne Wallace, who asked for an update on the situation. “I know in Kilkenny they have secured Cillin Hill for the vaccine centre and there was talk about the Carlow centre being in a hotel maybe,” she said.

Ms Holohan did not elaborate on any potential locations but assured councillors that the HSE had the local authority’s full assistance.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Kind and generous, Derek had that special gift of making people smile

Saturday, 13/02/21 - 3:00pm

Welcome news for people in pension limbo

Saturday, 13/02/21 - 1:00pm

Fundraiser in memory of Sinéad nets €39k

Saturday, 13/02/21 - 10:33am