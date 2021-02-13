Council is looking for a vaccine venue

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council is actively “working on a solution” to secure a location for a Covid-19 vaccine centre for the county. Chief executive Kathleen Holohan confirmed at last week’s meeting that the council had indicated to the HSE that it will “assist in any way possible” in securing a location for a vaccine centre.

“We are working on a solution for Carlow,” added Ms Holohan.

The matter was raised by cllr Adrienne Wallace, who asked for an update on the situation. “I know in Kilkenny they have secured Cillin Hill for the vaccine centre and there was talk about the Carlow centre being in a hotel maybe,” she said.

Ms Holohan did not elaborate on any potential locations but assured councillors that the HSE had the local authority’s full assistance.