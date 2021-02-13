Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mark Mahon

Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow and late of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow – suddenly 11 February 2021; Beloved grandson of the late Nannie Liz. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mark and Rachel, sister Megan, his partner Katie and her parents Donal and Claire Foley and family, Nannie and Grandad, uncles and aunts, cousins, friends and colleagues in the Defence Forces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mark Rest In Peace

In line with government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly (max 10 people in church) on Monday 15 February, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Mark’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam. and can be listened to on 104.3 FM Radio

Donations can be made directly to Dublin Zoo or a homeless charity of your choice which were both close to Mark’s heart.

O’Connor Claire Eithne (nee Hayden)

Clondalkin and late of Carlow) suddenly at home on 11 February 2021. Beloved wife of Maurice and loving sister of Bridie, Mollie, Betty and the late Michael, Dinah, Paddy, Ena, Frankie and Tony; sadly missed by her loving husband, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

In line with Government/HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Claire’s family and friends, a small private funeral will take place. Claire’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Claire would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below

William (Billy) Cooper

Passed away (peacefully) on 12 February 2021, at his home. Formerly of Somerton, Castleknock, Dublin. Beloved husband of Rose and much loved father of Sandra, Ivan and Richard. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Finbar, daughter-in-law Audrey, grandchildren Scott, Jamie, Isabella, Rachel and Chloe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Owing to government restrictions a private family funeral will take place.

Billy’s funeral service may be viewed live from 11.55am on Monday 15 February using the following link-

https://youtu.be/ocraInjEVmA

Please note the live stream is dependent on internet connection, if it is not possible for a live stream it will be available for viewing later in the day using the same link.

The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu to Tullow Day Care Centre.

Michael (Mick) Cushen

Bauck, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow formerly of Coolyhune. Michael (Mick) died suddenly but peacefully at Waterford University Hospital.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his beloved wife Susan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his brothers Ned, Pat, Sonny and Martin and his sister Mary Ann.

Rest in Peace

Owning to Government guidelines a private funeral Mass (Max 10 people) will be celebrated in Drummond Church at 2:00 pm on Tuesday 16th February and burial afterwards in St. Mullins cemetery.

Family flowers only.