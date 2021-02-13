Fundraiser in memory of Sinéad nets €39k

Sinéad Ní Nualláin’s sudden death has united Graigue, Carlow, Athy and Portlaoise in mourning

By Charlie Keegan

A BROTHER’S love for his only sister prompted James Nolan from Graiguecullen to set up a fund to fulfil the dream of his late sibling Sinéad Ní Nualláin to provide finance for her local GAA club. The fund raised €22,000 on its first day and as of this morning Saturday 13 February had reached a staggering €38,950.

James set up the GoFundMe page for Graiguecullen GAA Club in memory of his sister Sinéad, who died suddenly at her home at The Vale, Portlaoise Road, Graiguecullen on Sunday 31 January. The 43-year-old Gaelgeóir was a much-loved member of the teaching staff at Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

Sinéad’s sudden death united communities in Graiguecullen, Carlow, Athy and Portlaoise in mourning a greatly-loved woman who had an innate and deeply passionate love of the Irish language and was a fervent follower of all things to do with Graiguecullen GAA Club. Sinéad’s plans to raise funds for the GAA club went unfulfilled, but brother James took it on board to realise his sister’s dream.

Sinéad was the daughter of Séamus and Jane Nolan, Duggan Avenue, Graiguecullen. Dad Séamus is well known in Graigue GAA circles, while mother Jane (née Loughlin) is a native of Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

James Nolan wrote on his GoFundMe page: ‘Sinéad Ní Nualláin was a beautiful and fantastic daughter, the most amazing sister, a wonderful godmother and aunt, a caring, generous niece and cousin and a gifted teacher. Our Sinéad lived life with passion, vigour and enthusiasm.

‘Her passing leaves an emptiness that will never be filled, but she did leave behind her a fighting spirit like no other and the example of how to truly devote yourself to an idea and make it become a reality.’

James’s tribute to Sinéad concluded: ‘Sinéad loved teaching, the Irish language and all things Graiguecullen GAA. Her latest plans to fundraise for the club were cut short; let’s live by her spirit and example.’

Sinéad spent all of her teaching career in three Gaelscoileanna: Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Carlow; as first principal of Gaelscoil Átha Í in Athy (where she was pivotal in setting up the school); and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise.

The huge flood of condolences on social media to the Nolan, Loughlin and Doogue families spoke volumes to the outstanding legacy that Sinéad has left. Many of these tributes referred to the sterling qualities she brought to a life cut all too short and there were also expressions of love, loss and regret from all sectors of society.

Sinéad was a force of nature who made a difference in the lives of so many people and who made an unforgettable impact on everyone she met.

One social media tribute of the many posted summed up this special woman thus: ‘A lady with a zest for life, great craic, with a caring nature, a work ethic like no other, who has left a lasting legacy.’

Sinéad was a true Gael – besides her love of the language, she was a proud Graiguecullen woman with a strong commitment to Graigue and Laois football teams. She loved nothing more than engaging in the banter between Carlow and Graigue when it came to Gaelic football!

Dad Séamus was part of the last Graigue team to win the Laois senior football championship in 1965.

The funeral for Sinéad Ní Nualláin is expected to take place this weekend. A post mortem is to take place into her death.

Sinéad is deeply mourned by her parents Séamus and Jane, brother James, members of her Doogue family cousins, to whom she was very close – Danny, Belle, Bob, Maggie, Dotty, Wisp, Katie and Seve – and her cherished sister-in-law Magdalena.

She was the much-loved aunt of Emily, Peter, Kate, Danny, Páraic and Eliza and is also survived by her grandaunt, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, work colleagues past and present and a wonderful circle of friends, all of whom have been left devastated by the taking of Sinéad far too early.

On behalf of the Nolan, Loughlin, Doogue and extended families of Sinéad Ní Nualláin, James Nolan stated: ‘I wish to express our enormous and unparalleled gratitude to all of you who have helped to realise Sinéad’s dream, those of you who have written such eloquent and fitting tributes to our Sinéad, the people who have sent flowers and food to my parents.

‘We would especially like to thank Marc Carpenter, Fr John Dunphy, Dr Helen Delaney, Dr Gerry Moran and all of the emergency services.

‘At a time when we thought comfort impossible, your outpourings of generous support have been an immense source of much-needed comfort during the darkest of our days.

‘We can feel the love and prayers from far and wide, and for this we will be eternally grateful.’

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.