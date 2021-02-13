Gardaí warn of ‘romance fraud’ as some people scammed out of €500,000

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí say some victims of “romance fraud” are being scammed out of more than €500,000

It is where fraudsters use fake profiles on social media or dating sites to lure victims into a relationship.

There were over 200 cases reported to Gardai last year – with the elderly and people with learning difficulties among those targeted.

The average amount lost is more than €20,000 – but Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan says some victims are losing much more: “In 2020 the highest amount we saw was in excess of €20,000 and that was lost over a long period of time and will more than likely not be recovered.

“This year we have already seen through an investigation that a victim had lost over €500,000.”

He said another sum of €500,000 was about to be sent, but they stopped it before the person could.

The gardaí said some of the warning signs to look out for include:

The fraudster asking the victim to communicate by instant messaging, text or phone calls rather than messaging through the dating website.

The fraudster will start asking for money for various reasons, starting with low amounts.

To pay for travel to meet the victim.

To pay moving expenses (ship furniture and pay customs).

To pay medical expenses for a sick child or relative.

To invest in a guaranteed business opportunity.

To pay a tax bill or other spurious reason.

Gardaí said in one recent case an Irish victim developed a relationship with a female from the United States of America on a dating website.

Over a period of months, for spurious reasons she asked him for money and in total the victim suffered a loss of over €21,000 (over five separate transactions).