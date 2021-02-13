Gardaí warn of ‘romance fraud’ as some people scammed out of €500,000

Digital Desk Staff
Gardaí say some victims of “romance fraud” are being scammed out of more than €500,000
It is where fraudsters use fake profiles on social media or dating sites to lure victims into a relationship.
There were over 200 cases reported to Gardai last year – with the elderly and people with learning difficulties among those targeted.
The average amount lost is more than €20,000 – but Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan says some victims are losing much more: “In 2020 the highest amount we saw was in excess of €20,000 and that was lost over a long period of time and will more than likely not be recovered.
“This year we have already seen through an investigation that a victim had lost over €500,000.”
He said another sum of €500,000 was about to be sent, but they stopped it before the person could.
The gardaí said some of the warning signs to look out for include:
- The fraudster asking the victim to communicate by instant messaging, text or phone calls rather than messaging through the dating website.
- The fraudster will start asking for money for various reasons, starting with low amounts.
- To pay for travel to meet the victim.
- To pay moving expenses (ship furniture and pay customs).
- To pay medical expenses for a sick child or relative.
- To invest in a guaranteed business opportunity.
- To pay a tax bill or other spurious reason.
Gardaí said in one recent case an Irish victim developed a relationship with a female from the United States of America on a dating website.
Over a period of months, for spurious reasons she asked him for money and in total the victim suffered a loss of over €21,000 (over five separate transactions).