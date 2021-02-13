Kind and generous, Derek had that special gift of making people smile

By Charlie Keegan

THE sudden death of Derek Hutton, 465 Pollerton Big, Carlow on Wednesday 2 December last shocked and saddened his many friends and neighbours and left his family devastated.

A single, 42-year-old man who lived in Pollerton Big for most of his life, he was known for his friendliness, good humour and wit. He always enjoyed engaging in conversation with anyone who passed by his cottage and his easy way made people smile and left them feeling better afterwards.

Derek was born in Mount Leinster Park, a great place to grow up, and he made many lifelong friendships. The Éire Óg clubhouse was just down the road and he followed his older brothers Gary and Shane and joined the club when he was six. Tommy Wogan was his first trainer and, as he progressed through the age levels, he went on to win under-12 and under-14 county championship medals, with John Dunphy and Andy Ellis as his mentors. Never the best footballer but always the biggest comedian in the dressing room, Derek had the talent to mimic trainers, teachers, TV personalities and some of the prominent clubmen like Tommy Noctor and Mickey Murray.

Derek attended primary school in Askea BNS and then went on to second level in the Presentation College. Anyone who attended a Presentation school disco in the early 1990s will remember Derek mimicking the alarm siren in the middle of a song. While there, his favourite teacher, Ms Grant, honed his culinary skills and he went on to represent the school in the Bord Bia cookery competition.

The regional finals were held in the Ferrycarrig Hotel, Wexford and Derek enjoyed being the only male of the 20 schools represented. He went on to take third place and a beautiful trophy for his school.

Every summer the family would make the long trip to Donegal, the home of his mother Margaret. All of his cousins and relations would look forward to meeting ‘the wee funny chap from Carlow’. In his adult years, Derek would travel up himself for holidays or family occasions and he would have everyone in his company in stitches.

As a teenager, Derek got a part-time job in Superquinn. When the skateboard craze hit, he, his brothers, cousins and friends pooled their earnings together to buy timber and construct a half-pipe ramp in the back garden. It was a great attraction and drew all the young skateboarders from around the town. Derek also used his BMX to do stunts on the ramp.

When the Trek bike factory opened on O’Brien Road, Derek and some skateboard friends got their first full-time job after leaving school. Always gifted with his hands, Derek loved working on the bikes. Derek and his lifelong friend Kevin Lacey were brought to the United States to visit the parent factory in Wisconsin and they worked there for a fortnight before bringing the expertise back to Carlow.

Bitten by the travel bug, Derek decided to move to Germany, where another friend, Sham Comerford, had secured work for him as a barman in Luigi Malone’s, an Irish-Italian pub and restaurant in Munich. By this stage, his gift of impersonating people had blossomed and he was often requested to entertain the ex-pats who visited the pub with a bit of Christy Moore or Brendan Grace.

Derek was joined in Germany by another Mount Leinster Park man, Eamon ‘Gully’ Walsh, and after the Oktoberfest, the boys moved to The Hague, Holland to take up work with the international construction company ICDS. Derek came home the following Christmas intending to go back, but discovered there was lots of work here. He worked in construction at the K-Club and Dublin Airport. He then worked as a merchandiser for Coca-Cola while working weekends in Braun. Derek was taken on as a full-time employee in 2005 and he spent many happy years working there.

When the Braun factory closed in Carlow, he and many of his colleagues relocated to Proctor & Gamble in Newbridge. Around this time, he took out a mortgage to buy the cottage next door to his parents’ house. The cottage had been the home of his grandparents Billy and Cella Hutton and Derek was determined to keep it in the Hutton name. He immediately set about renovating the house and used many of the skills he learned over the years. He modelled the exterior of the house on a cottage he spotted in Donegal. He fixed an old bike to the front wall with other features, including a milk churn, wooden wheel, plough and an old water pump. He finished off the look with a half-door at the front that he could often be seen leaning out of.

Every year since 2015, Derek hosted mature students, mostly Brazilians. They were attending English lessons at Terry and Ruth Coffey’s English Language Ireland School and Derek took great pleasure in driving his Brazilian friends to local historic sights and scenic spots, as well as teaching them some ‘Carla English’. Derek established really firm friendships with all of his Brazilian guests and always presented them with an Irish flag and a group photo in front of the cottage before their journey home. These photographs held pride of place on his mantelpiece.

Derek was a kind and generous uncle to his six nieces and nephews. He loved being in their company and making them laugh. When the eldest niece Emma graduated as an occupational therapist from TCD, Derek revamped a second-hand car for her and put it through the NCT before presenting it to her in showroom condition. He was so proud to see her drive off in her first car.

Derek loved all animals, especially dogs and birds. His dogs always seemed to know when his shift would end and would wait for him by the gate. He always left seed out for the garden birds and had special food for a little robin that always followed him as he gardened. Every year, Derek was the first one on the road to put up the Christmas lights and neighbours remarked how they brightened the area. Derek took great delight in the sound of children admiring them.

Derek loved his job in Proctor & Gamble and built many bonds of friendship with his co-workers, so it was appropriate that he was laid out in his work uniform. So many of his colleagues turned up to provide a guard of honour during the funeral and, the next day, management at Proctor & Gamble organised a very moving tribute to Derek, where the plant closed down for an hour and a tree was planted in his memory. Two of Derek’s colleagues spoke about him fondly as his work colleagues gathered at a social distance in the car park.

The Hutton family are eternally grateful to all the friends and neighbours who called to the house to offer their condolences.

May Derek rest in peace.