Man arrested after gardaí break up ‘large’ house party in Longford

Gardaí broke up a “large gathering” at a house in Longford town on Friday night, issuing a “significant number” of fines to those attending.

On Friday evening, gardaí received reports of a party occurring at a house in Palace Crescent in Longford.

Upon arrival, officers found several cars, 4x4s and other vehicles parked along the footpath. Gardaí are said to have been refused entry more than once after approaching the front door of the house.

As a result, gardaí then obtained a warrant to search the premises under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Shortly after 9.30pm, gardaí entered the residence where they reportedly found at least 70 people.

According to a report in The Irish Times, a bar, pool table and dartboard had been set up there.

Gardaí engaged with those present and they eventually dispersed.

Fixed penalty notices will be issued to those identified including the organiser and homeowner. A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Acts.