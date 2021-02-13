Operation TransPAWmation will get your pooch back in shape

While some people may have added extra inches to their waistlines after almost a year of social restrictions and a different way of living, it seem that some pet-owners have over-indulged their pets, too.

Owners are spending more time with their cats and dogs and giving out more treats. Amid evidence that pandemic pooches have been piling on the pounds, Petmania Carlow is encouraging pet-owners to pay particular attention to their pets’ Body Condition Score (BCS) to ensure optimal health for their best friends.

The pet specialists are now inviting pet-owners to join vet, Carol Doyle for a Pet Health Webinar when they sign up for free to Operation TransPAWmation.

On Saturday 27 February at 4pm the free webinar will go live and small animal vet, Carol Doyle will share her expertise on managing pet’s weight and well-being. She’ll also answer many of the commonly-asked questions about dog or cat’s diet, fitness and overall health. Participants are also invited to submit a pet-health question.

The BCS is a visual examination of the pet’s body ranked on a scale from one to nine. A score of one is too thin and nine is dangerously obese. Carol will demonstrate the three simple visual checks that pet owners can do at home to assess their pet.

“In the clinic, more often than not pet-owners are shocked to learn that their pet is overweight. Obesity can lead to devastating health complications like orthopaedic issues, arthritis, cardiorespiratory problems, diabetes and can shorten a pet’s life expectancy and their quality of life. However with the proper know-how it is easily managed,” Carol explained.

Throughout February and March, Petmania are inviting pet owners to take part in Operation TransPAWmation. The eight-week health and wellbeing programme will be run online with weekly updates, a food diary, exercise and diet hints and tips plus an exciting weekly health-challenges to complete. Pets owners who compete in the weekly challenge and share their new skills on social media with the hashtag #PetmaniaOT will go into a weekly draw to win a Petmania gift-card. All pets who sign up to Petmania OT will also get exclusive access to the webinar by Carol.

To get advice, tips and to sign up for Petmania’s Operation TransPAWmation visit www.petmania.ie