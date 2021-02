By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Tullow are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a red Kutmower lawnmower, an orange Black & Decker strimmer, a Saber pressure washer, a Guild circular saw, an angle grinder and other assorted tools. The theft occurred between 8am and 5.30pm on Tuesday 2 February. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered any of these tools for sale is asked to contact gardaí in Tullow.