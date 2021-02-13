Senator calls for €100 bet limit to tackle problem gambling issues

Kenneth Fox

A Fine Gael Senator has called for the Government to impose a limit of €100 per bet to tackle the issue of problem gambling in Ireland.

It comes as the Gambling Control Bill which aims to modernise Ireland’s gambling legislation, has still not been introduced into the Seanad.

Senator Joe O’Reilly who is Leas-Chathaoirleach (deputy chairman) of the Seanad has brought forward a motion to help tackle the issue of problem gambling in the meantime.

Speaking in the Seanad, Mr O’Reilly said: “A gambling addiction ruins more than one life. People chase losses with more gambling, and they suffer mood swings and depression.

“It leads to dishonest behaviour in people who are otherwise honest, as well as to secretive and evasive behaviour.

“In a Covid context, online gambling has increased. The Paddy Power organisation has officially said that 77 per cent of its profits come from online gambling.

“As much as €10,000 per minute is spent in this fashion in this country. As we speak, 29,000 people in this country suffer from gambling addiction.”

Mr O’Reilly is now asking for a €100 cap on each bet as well as displaying statistics which show the harmful effects of gambling like the warnings on cigarette packets.

He is also proposing that if a customer is quite high on the list of spending, he or she should be referred to addiction services. He is also asking that weekly spending should be monitored as well.

He added “We all know them in our communities and among our friends. A gambling addiction has had devastating effects on families and children.

“I support everything that was said about the leaving certificate examination but what is happening to 29,000 people and their families is horrendous. Gambling needs addressing with a most radical plan, including in the advertising area that was identified by Senator Cassells.”