Three arrested and €211,755 in cash seized in money laundering probe

Three men have been arrested and more than €200,000 in cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected money laundering operation run by a criminal gang.

In a statement on Saturday gardaí said officers attached to An Garda Síochána’s National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) had searched a premises Finglas and at another location in west Dublin.

During this operation three men, aged 37, 39 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in offences relating to allegedly enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to launder money.

Some €211,755 in cash was also seized.

The three men are being questioned at Clondalkin, Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda stations.

Detective chief superintendent Angela Willis, head of bureau at the GNDOCB, said they suspected the money was the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

“We again have made a significant impact as we continue in our efforts to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing the suspected proceeds of their criminal activity,” he said.

Gardaí said the confiscated cash brings to €3.48 million the amount seized by this bureau, to date, this 2021.

The GNDOCB has also located and seized illicit drugs with an estimated street sale value of €12.1 million, a firearm and ammunition to date this year.