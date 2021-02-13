Welcome news for people in pension limbo

By Michael Godfrey

A FRIEND recently remarked that if the past 12 months had taught him anything it was that he is not ready for retirement. He is now 65 years’ old, but because he is a civil servant, he can work until he is 70 if he so wishes.

For the last couple of years, he has often talked about ‘taking it easier’, having more time to do what he wants to do and not having to endure the daily commute to Dublin. However, the pandemic took care of the daily commute and suddenly retirement did not look as attractive. Then, a couple of weeks ago, the big day came and went without any fanfare. It was a normal working day for him – at home since March of last year – and he intends to keep going for at least another 18 months. And why not!

When you think about it, isn’t it stupid that at 64 you are still capable of working, but as soon as the clock says 65, you are surplus to requirements?

That birth date, which denotes whether you continue to work, is man-made. A German politician called Otto Eduard von Bismarck-Schönhausen, better known as Otto von Bismarck, once chancellor of the German Empire, introduced the world’s first welfare state in the 1870s. He did so to prevent the socialists from making political headway in Germany and he chose 65 simply because the mortality rate for men was around 60 at that time. Hence, there wouldn’t be too much of a strain on public finances.

That birth date became the universal standard over the years, and while some people count down the days to their retirement, many look upon it with dread.

I remember one man whom I often met during the course of his work telling me he couldn’t wait for the day when he would retire. He loved gardening and said he would gladly spend every waking hour in his garden.

That day finally arrived and, true to his word, he took to the garden like a duck to water. You can imagine my astonishment a couple of years later when I discovered that same man was back in the workforce. When I enquired as to why he had done so, his answer was simple: “There is only so much gardening anyone can do.”

My late father could have given lessons on how best to retire. He took early retirement from The Nationalist at 60 years of age, but three days later he was in Dublin, setting up and running a new printing company. He left that job three years later to work in print sales until he reached his 65th birthday. After that, he took a couple of months off to travel to Australia, but on his return jumped back into the selling game and continued to work for that company for several more years. He eventually retired at 78 years of age. His only comment was: “There is a time for everything.”

I highlight those few cases because the pension age is back in the news. Up to now, people who were forced to retire at 65 were required to sign on the dole for a year until they became eligible for the state pension. And about time, too! Whoever thought of changing the retirement date should have thought about this before the legislation was introduced in the first place. I can understand why the government wants to push out the retirement age – the country cannot afford to continue to pay it in its current form – but whose fault is that?

We have a system where pensions are paid out of day-to-day finances instead of a dedicated fund. Also, people are not encouraged to fund their own pensions. Yes, there are tax incentives, but if you ask most people, they will tell you they either don’t understand those schemes or don’t see the need because surely they are entitled to get something back out of all the taxes they pay over the course of their working lives.

Unfortunately, both answers are wrong. People should be taught the necessity of having their own pension schemes. They should also be fully informed about the tax benefits of having one. But like many other things in this country, there have been too many bad examples of pension funds being abused and hard-earned money disappearing in a puff of smoke.

While most people are living longer and can work longer, we should also remember those who cannot work and should be able to draw a pension at an earlier date.

This latest change in pension legislation will not be the last. Plans are afoot to continue to increase the pension age even further over the next few years.

And if that happens, I hope whoever is in charge has the sense to ensure that over-65s will not have to sign on the dole to collect their few bob.