MACE retailers provide crucial support to Down Syndrome Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

Down syndrome Ireland (DSI) and charity partners MACE, have launched a national fundraising campaign to support adults with Down syndrome experiencing isolation and limited job opportunities due to Covid-19.

DSI’s Ability Programme has been working to break down barriers and provide people with Down syndrome with access to meaningful employment opportunities through bespoke adult education and direct links with employers around the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many adults with Down syndrome more isolated and has resulted in job losses and limited options to engage with further education and other life activities. More than 95% of graduates employed following DSI’s Ability programme have been furloughed, with 2% being supported to work remotely since the pandemic. Additionally, 80% of adults with Down syndrome say they are unable to find courses that are interesting and accessible in their local communities.

In response to members’ concerns, DSI have developed “Ability Online,” a ten-week adult education course that can be delivered remotely and combines online tasks and group Zoom discussions.

Through its charity partnership with the MACE retail group, which has been renewed for the next two years, DSI can make the course available to older people with Down syndrome living in Ireland. Up to now, the organisation has been curtailed from developing this programme fully because funding constraints only allowed registration of students younger than 29 years on the Ability online course.

DSI and MACE aim to raise enough funds to provide the course to every adult over the age of 29 with Down syndrome in Ireland.

An initial €10,000 raised by MACE Retailers will allow DSI to set up and deliver the first 10-week-online course, with every €5,000 raised thereafter providing funds for an additional course.

Funds will be raised through a combination of countertop charity boxes in MACE stores across the country, a contribution from the sale of selected MACE own brand products and, COVID-19 restrictions allowing, a number of fundraising activities later in the year.