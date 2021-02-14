Dog dies after garda firearm shot during house search

Sunday, February 14, 2021

A man has been arrested after gardaí found drugs in Dublin’s north inner city.

As part of an ongoing investigation, gardaí carried out a search of a house in Coburg Place on Sunday. They seized drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000.

A shot was fired in the house when gardaí were attacked by a dog.

The dog received veterinary treatment but did not survive the injuries. As an official firearm was discharged, the incident has been notified to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission.

The man, aged in his 40s, is now being questioned at Coolock Garda station.

