Gardaí dealing with regular reports of construction activity in Kerry

Sunday, February 14, 2021

Anne Lucey

Gardaí in Co Kerry are dealing with regular reports of construction activity, particularly in the south of the county.

Temporary restrictions under the Health Act to prevent spread of Covid-19  has brought in restrictions on most building work.

Reports of work taking place in one-off housing, on extensions, hotels and other commercial developments are being made to gardaí in Kerry.

In some cases the reports are coming in from neighbours themselves.

“Construction on large commercial developments like breweries; and whether a dwelling had been substantially begun or is undergoing necessary repair are factors that have to be taken into consideration,” Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney gardaí said.

Social housing including renovation construction is allowed. Work at education and health facilities is also allowed.

He said: “There are regular complaints, and they are ongoing and a number of reports are currently under investigation.”

The Garda approach was to engage with and encourage compliance, he said. In the majority of cases, agreement is reached to cease activity which is not in keeping with the regulations in force.

Last month gardaí closed down work at the former direct provision centre, at the Skellig Star Hotel, the controversial asylum centre in Cahersiveen with agreement, the Garda confirmed.

There are no national statistics available around this. However, An Garda Síochána said in a statement that it “has carried out and continues to carry out checks on construction activity in support of Public Health Regulations.”

“An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response to supporting Public Health Regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent.”

