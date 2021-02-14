Leo Varadkar offers to meet gardaí over confidential contract leak

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has offered to meet gardaí to assist them with their preliminary inquiries into the leaking of a confidential document.

In a statement this evening, Mr Varadkar said: “I am aware that a complaint was made against me last November. This was widely reported at the time.

“The gardaí have to do their job and investigate that complaint. I would expect nothing else. They have not been in contact with me about the matter, but I have, through my solicitors, made contact with them and I have offered to meet with them, answer any questions they may have, and provide a full statement on the matter.”

“The facts are no different to those set out by me in the Dáil last November. My legal advice is that I have committed no offence. I look forward to the matter being concluded. Given the circumstances, I won’t be making any further comment.”

Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), under the direction of Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, are conducting what sources described to The Irish Times as “preliminary inquiries” into whether an offence may have been committed under the Official Secrets Act.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has already made a statement to gardaí about the Tánaiste sharing a confidential contract to the head of the National Association of General Practitioners in April 2019.

While a spokesperson for Mr Harris said that he could not comment on the matter, it is understood the former health minister gave a written statement to gardaí on the issue.

Mr Harris is not under any investigation and it is understood he was asked for a statement due to his former role. Statements have been sought from a number of individuals and organisations, sources told The Irish Examiner.

Gardaí last month confirmed to The Examiner that an investigation was ongoing after they received a complaint.

A statement then said: “An Garda Síochána has received correspondence which is currently being assessed to determine what if any Garda action is required.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

It is believed the complaint about Mr Varadkar was made before Christmas and interviews have been carried out to assess its validity.

Varadkar apology

Mr Varadkar admitted last year that he posted a copy of a contract negotiated between the then government and the Irish Medical Organisation to rival GP group, the National Association of General Practitioners, headed by his friend, Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

He apologised in the Dáil for his actions, but denied breaching the Official Secrets Act. “There was nothing selfish, corrupt, dishonest or illegal in what I did,” he said.

Freedom of Information correspondence released last month showed Mr Harris, who was responsible for the negotiations, was unable to obtain the document at the time due to its sensitivity.

In response, Mr Varadkar said the document shared with Dr Ó Tuathail was an earlier version of the agreement that had been publicly referenced.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Sunday that the incident happened before he took office and that no member of staff at the Department of Health had raised the issue with him.