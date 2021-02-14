Margaret was the life and soul of Carlow Golf Club for many years

Margaret McHugh celebrating a hole in one at Carlow Golf Club in May 2018 with grandsons, Sam and Charlie

MARGARET McHugh, Mountain View House, Green Road, Carlow passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family, following a long and brave battle with illness.

The former Margaret Spillane came to Carlow from Kilkenny with her family in 1960, where she soon met Carlovian Barry McHugh, who had just qualified as a veterinary surgeon and was setting up his practice. They became an item and married in 1967, moving into Mountain View House where they lived all their married lives, raising six children there – Dara, Aisling, John, Lana, Ailbhe and Justin.

Margaret met her lifelong friend, Gemma Fitzhenry in 1970. Husband Barry had studied Veterinary Science with Bobby, Gemma’s husband, and the couples became firm friends. Marie Dwyer and husband Owen joined in soon afterwards. Margaret and the girls would have coffee mornings when the kids were small, progressing to meeting in The Irishman’s with the men every Thursday night for many years.

Both Gemma and Marie were true friends to Margaret, helping her through the passing of both her parents, her sisters Clare and Joan, and brother Sean. Their support, and also the kindness of her dear sister Nuala and brother-in-law Paul, helped her through husband Barry’s illness, his death and, finally, her own illness.

Margaret always had a keen interest in the power of the mind and was a qualified psychotherapist. She practised as a therapist for some years and these skills and tools helped her enormously to cope with her own illness.

Margaret joined Carlow Golf Club as a member in 1967 but only really started playing golf seriously in the mid 1970s. She quickly became involved in the social end of the club and was chairperson of the social committee for many years. She organised the children’s Christmas party every year for over 30 years (long after her own children were finished attending it) and, one year, she even had to step in as the chief entertainer when the musician failed to show up!

She organised the Friday evening mixed and other social events within the club. She also served on the Ladies and Management committees for many years and became Lady Captain in 2005. The highlight of her captaincy was when she helped to host the prestigious World One Armed Golf Championship which was held on Carlow golf course in June 2005.

Despite her significant involvement in assisting with the running of the club over the years, it was being on the course that she enjoyed most. She (along with husband Barry) brought their children out to play golf as kids and Dara, John and Justin continue to play golf to this day. She was involved in starting some of her grandchildren playing golf. She played golf to a very high standard herself reaching a handicap of 8 and was single figures for over 10 years. She played Senior Cup and other inter club matches for the club over a long number of years and loved competing in matches against other clubs.

Her finest hour came in October 2006 when she was part of the winning All Ireland Senior Foursomes team which triumphed in Headford Golf Club. Carlow was playing Limerick and it all came down to the final match. Margaret and her young partner, Aideen Murphy, had to win and the rain arrived at the final hole. Under pressure Margaret hit an amazing tee shot that set up Aideen to win the hole, the match and for Carlow golf club to win the final! There were great celebrations in the club and Margaret was a huge part of them.

She won the President’s prize in 2012 (after recovering from her first bout of cancer) and there wasn’t a dry eye in the club when her friend (Nancy Redmond) presented her with 1st prize!

She loved to play golf with everyone and as often as possible. She played her Tuesday golf for over 20 years with her great friends Nan Collins and the late Una Markey. They would make a day of it, with a long lunch in the clubhouse afterwards. She was never interested in playing just for fun – she was super competitive and there always had to be some sort of mini competition involved. She played fourballs a few times a week with Anne Flynn, Jo Hyland, Eileen Brennan and friends, when they played for the coffee afterwards. In more recent years, Margaret played in the Seniors and would put her name down in all the Open competitions, opposite anyone and everyone.

She had a remarkable eight holes in one, with seven recorded in Carlow and one on the 10th hole in Rosslare. She regularly told the story of her hole in one on June 6, 2006. It happened on Ladies day in Open week. Margaret, daughter Dara and daughter-in-law Andrea, were playing together. There was great excitement on the 6th hole when Margaret holed her tee shot. It was all the more remarkable because of all the “sixes” – it was on 6th hole on the 06/06/06! When the group came in, Margaret bought drinks for half the club to celebrate!

Her final hole in one was in May 2018 when, playing with her son John and grandsons, Sam and Charlie, she holed out on the 13th hole in Carlow to great excitement all round!

Margaret and Barry bought a mobile home in Rosslare in 1979. Family holidays were spent there every summer. The family would pack the trailer full – bikes, golf clubs – even the family Elkhound went down a few times in the trailer! The McHughs had very happy times there. Margaret always made sure the family was in Rosslare during Open Week in Rosslare Golf Club, so that she could play a few rounds. Indeed, she made lifelong friends there in the early years and played with every summer in Open Week, up until 2018.

Margaret was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. She underwent a double mastectomy, followed by six gruelling months of treatment. She recovered well from this and had almost seven years cancer-free. Unfortunately, the cancer came back in June 2018. She was determined not to let it beat her. She bought a golf buggy and used to go out playing even when barely able to hold the club. She always said golf was her saviour as it allowed her forget about her illness. She kept playing until July 2019 until she became too sick to continue.

Family was everything to Margaret – she enjoyed nothing better than gathering all her kids and grandkids around her. She was ‘Omi’ to her grandchildren (her first grandchild is half German) and they all adored her. Every Sunday she cooked – lasagnes and curries mostly – and invited all the family over. She was famous for her barbeques and barbequed for the family many a time, even in the rain.

It meant a lot to her in her final weeks that all six of her children were around her (Lana and Ailbhe came over from London in early March 2020 to be with her) and she got to spend lots of quality time with all her children.

Margaret was an active member of the Dolmen Music Theatre for many years. She acted in South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, The Merry Widow and had a main part in My Fair Lady. She was also in charge of make up for the shows and was involved in fund-raising and social events for the society.

Husband Barry and daughter Ailbhe went on their first trip with the Niall Mellon charity to Cape Town, South Africa in November 2010 and returned in 2011. This had been a longed-for trip to aid those less fortunate by Barry and he loved every second of it.

Ailbhe, bitten by the charity bug, continued the annual trips and following her dad’s passing in 2015, Margaret wanted to pay tribute to his work there and went on her first trip with Ailbhe in 2016, where a plaque was erected in Barry’s memory at the school that Margaret and Ailbhe were working on.

Margaret returned in 2017 for her second trip. She was loved on site by all for her story telling and caring, mothering nature and is fondly remembered constantly to Ailbhe by the friends she made there. It is planned to erect a plaque beside Barry’s in her memory on the next trip.

After Margaret’s passing, long-time neighbour and family friend, Des Carbery sent a very touching note to the family that they felt summed her up very well.

Des wrote that, in terms of Margaret’s golf, he remembered most how happy she was on the golf course and in the clubhouse. Her handicap came down quickly and she was one of the first golfers who, before a round of golf, would grab a ‘take away coffee’ and head over the hill down the first hole.

Des’s tribute continued: “Margaret won most competitions in the golf club and represented the club on most teams.” Des fondly remembered partnering Margaret on Carlow mixed teams a few times and referred to, not alone her golfing ability but also her encouragement. “She would smile at our opponents but, underneath, she had a determination to win – but most of all she wanted to have fun and for us to do our best.”

Des concluding wrote that Margaret would be remembered at clubhouse presentations and sing songs. Margaret was a natural committee member. “What energy she had, up singing, especially when you might be considering going home at night. The two songs I enjoyed most were The Beach Boys ‘Sloop John B’ and ‘And Then I Kissed Her.’”

Margaret is survived by her children Dara, Aisling and John (Carlow), Lana and Ailbhe (London) and Justin (Dublin), her sister Nuala (Carlow), her grandchildren Jack, Ben, David, Sam, Luca, Charlie, Remy, Katie, Zoe, Alexa, Izzy and Max, her daughters-in-law Andrea and Lisa, sons-in-law Stefan, Cathal and Arjun, her brother-in-law Paul, her fellow golfers and a wide circle of friends.

If there is another world, she lives in bliss. If there is none, she made the best of this.

(edited from a Robert Burns poem).