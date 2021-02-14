Status Yellow wind warning in place for entire country

Digital Desk Staff

The entire country is under a Status Yellow wind warning with three counties set to have that upgraded later this morning.

Met Éireann expects ‘severe’ gusts of up to 110km/h and has warned of heavy rain and possible coastal flooding.

The ESB are reporting some large faults this morning in Ballydehob, Goleen and surrounding areas of Co Cork as well as in Ballyboughal and Lusk in Co Dublin.

As the Irish Examiner reports, there are three warnings issued for today are:

Status Yellow – 5am until 5pm: Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

Status Yellow – 6am until 4pm: Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

Status Orange – 11am until 3pm: Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down which came into effect at 4am and will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Heavy outbreaks of rain are forecast during the morning but these will clear to drier conditions extending from the west later in the day.

Mild and very windy today, with strong to gale force southerly winds. There is a risk of severe gusts in some western and northwestern coastal areas. Heavy outbreaks of rain during the morning, with drier and brighter conditions extending from the west later. Highs of 11 or 12 C. pic.twitter.com/gfrGQmEqEl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 14, 2021

Tonight will be mainly dry as scattered outbreaks of rain in the north and east will clear through the morning to leave a mostly dry and cloudy day with some showers and bright spells.

People are being warned to take care today while the wind warnings are in place.

Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer with Mayo County Council is urging people nationwide to be fully informed before setting off on a journey.

“If you have to travel, listen out for local news bulletins and follow any county council social media accounts to keep up to date with any road closures.

“The last thing you want is to get stuck in a queue of traffic due to a road closure which could have been avoided.”