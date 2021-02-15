Almost €200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co Laois

Monday, February 15, 2021

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth an estimated €192,000 in Co Laois earlier today.

Following an intelligence-led joint operation between Gardaí and the Revenue Customs Service, a vehicle was searched in the Portlaoise area.

During the search, the 9.6kg of cannabis was discovered and seized, with two people arrested at the scene.

The 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are currently being held at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

