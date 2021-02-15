Carlow school aims to ‘Design a Home for Everyone’

Borris Vocational School have signed up to a national competition aimed at attracting young people into the construction industry.

The Borris school are one of 55 schools nationally that have entered the Construction Industry Federation’s ‘Design a Home for Everyone’ competition.

Borris Vocational School are currently the only Carlow school to enter.

As part of the initiative, the CIF will host Q&A webinars for schools to support their entry.

The competition will see the winning entry rendered into a 3D walk through model, with the winning team receiving high end measuring equipment and access to the CIF’s scholarship and apprenticeship programme.

Increase in entries from all girls’ schools like Sion Hill, Girl Guides in Galway and Alexandra College to the competition.

Deadline for entry is 19 March and to enter the competition, visit www.cif.ie/cifchallenge.