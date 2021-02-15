Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 and is currently at 513.7, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From January 31st up until midnight on February 13th, the county recorded a further 315 new cases of Covid-19.

Monaghan is followed by Carlow which has an incidence rate of 368.9 and Dublin which is currently at 368.4.

During this 14-day period, Carlow recorded 210 new cases, while Dublin recorded 4,964 new cases.

Overall, Ireland recorded 13,198 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days and the national incidence rate is now 277.16.

The HPSC said that 973 people were hospitalised during this period and a further 38 people were admitted to ICU.

There were 1,793 cases associated with clusters and a further 1,087 healthcare workers who contracted the virus.

There were also 76 travel related cases during this period and 6,021 confirmed cases which came from a close contact.

The HPSC also stated that 2,326 cases were from community transmission and 3,374 cases are still under investigation.

Age breakdown

While the median age for cases during this period was 37, the age group which accounted for the most new cases were 35-44 year olds who were responsible for 2,140 new cases.

This was followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 2,138 new cases and 45-54 year olds who were responsible for 1,889 new cases of Covid-19.

Regarding hospitalisations, those aged 75-84 accounted for the most with 209 people being admitted to hospital.

This was followed by those aged 65-74 and those aged 85 and over who both accounted for 138 people that were admitted to hospital.

There are currently 916 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 157 people in ICU, according to the HSE.