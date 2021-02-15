Covid-19: No new deaths, 821 additional cases

James Cox

821 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, with no new deaths reported.

There has been a total of 3,948 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, February 14th, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 821 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 210,402 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

430 are male/389 are female.

70 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 31 years old.

333 cases are in Dublin, 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining 265 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 916 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 157 are in ICU. 40 additional Covid-19 cases have been reported in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “With the commencement of vaccination of people aged over 85 in the community, today marks a significant milestone as we seek to protect the most vulnerable from this pandemic. It is an extraordinary testament to science that less than one year since our first case in Ireland, we are now in the process of rolling out three effective vaccines. The challenge now is to continue to suppress this disease so that as many people as possible can benefit from these vaccines over the coming months.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The current patterns remind us of the care we need to take to stay safe. In our workplaces and our colleges especially, we need to take care to stay safe until we are all protected by a vaccine.”

Dr Lorraine Doherty, national clinical director Health Protection HSE said; “From today, the over 85 age sub-cohort, which accounts for approximately 72,500 people, will receive their first vaccine over the coming weeks. This week, a total of 116 GP practices will participate in the rollout with an estimated 374 GPs taking part.

“2,491 GPs spread across 1,373 practices will administer vaccines to approximately 490,000 people over 70 years old, in the weeks ahead.”

Meanwhile, the locations of 37 mass vaccination centres where Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out to the general population have been confirmed.

At least one centre will be located in each county across the State, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Monday.

Vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and GP surgeries. However, once the Republic’s rollout ramps up, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres after self-registering online.

The locations include hotels, conference centres, sports arenas and a golf club. Each has been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking, the Department of Health said.

Size and operating hours — based on vaccine supply and catchment area need — will vary in each, while the design and layout of the centres will also incorporate “learnings” from Covid-19 swabbing centres.

Ireland’s mass vaccination centres:

County Site Name Site Address Carlow The Seven Oaks Hotel Athy Road, Carlow Cavan Kilmore Hotel Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan Clare West County Hotel Limerick Road, Ennis, Co Clare Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh The Marina, Cork City Cork City Hall Cork City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre, Cork City Cork MTU Campus Melbourn Building Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork Cork Bantry PCC Bantry, Co Cork Cork Mallow GAA Club Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Co Cork Donegal Letterkenny Institute of Technology Port Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal Dublin Aviva Stadium Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Dublin Citywest Convention Centre Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin Dublin Helix Theatre DCU DCU Santry Dublin TU Dublin Campus Grangegorman Galway Galway Racecourse Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway Kerry Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Bypass Road, Killarney, Co Kerry Kerry Kerry Sports Academy North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co Kerry Kildare Punchestown Racecourse Punchestown, Naas, Co Kildare Kilkenny Cillin Hill Conference Centre Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny Laois Midlands Park Hotel Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co Laois Leitrim Primary Care Centre Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Limerick Radisson Hotel Ennis Road, Limerick Longford* Longford Slashers GAA Longford Town Louth Fairways Hotel Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth Mayo Breaffy House Resort Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo Meath Simmonstown GAA Club Navan Simmonstown Gales GAA, Co Meath Monaghan Hillgrove Hotel Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan Offaly* Faithful Field GAA Centre Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly Roscommon Abbey Hotel, Galway Road, Co Roscommon Sligo Sligo IT Sports Arena Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co Sligo Tipperary Abbeycourt Hotel Nenagh, Co Tipperary Tipperary The Clonmel Park Hotel Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary Waterford WIT Arena WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford Westmeath International Arena AIT Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Westmeath Bloomfield House Hotel Mullingar, Co Westmeath Wexford Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford Wicklow Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow Wicklow Charlsland Golf Club Greystones, Co Wicklow

*Contracts at these venues are to be finalised, according to the Department of Health.