€124,220 worth of diamorphine and cocaine seized in Dublin

Monday, February 15, 2021

James Cox

One man was arrested after gardaí seized €124,220 worth of diamorphine and cocaine in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 today.

As a result of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs, Ballyfermot Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant of an apartment in the New Road area of Clondalkin.

During the course of the search suspected diamorphine with an estimated value of €122,220 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000 was recovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Act (1996).

