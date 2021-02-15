Farmer caught driving tractor under influence of cocaine and cannabis

Stephen Maguire

Gardai arrested a farmer after he was found driving a tractor in Co Donegal while under the influence of both cocaine and cannabis.

The driver was stopped at a routine checkpoint in Ballyshannon on Saturday night last. As well as being tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, he was also found to have a small amount of cannabis herb. The driver is expected to appear at a future sitting of the local courts.

A Garda spokesperson pleaded with people not to play roulette while driving under the influence of drugs. The spokesperson said: “Please do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“You are playing roulette with your own life and the lives of others if you make the poor decision to do so.”