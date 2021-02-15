Local musician features on Netflix hit

By Elizabeth Lee

A SINGER/SONGWRITER from Baltinglass is featured on the soundtrack of the opening scenes of Firefly Lane, a new Netflix series which has now become a smash hit worldwide.

Megan O’Neill’s haunting version of Jim Croce’s Time in a bottle is the perfect opening track to the series about the lifelong relationship of two friends, played by actresses Catherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. Megan’s version of the well-known classic was produced by musician Mark ‘Cappy’ Caplice from Baltinglass, who also plays piano on the track.

The series producers had wanted to use a female version of the Croce classic but couldn’t source a recording that they liked. They contacted Megan and offered her a chance to submit a recording, but didn’t make any promises, and she jumped at the chance.

“I said that I’d give it a go. I knew the song before this because it’s one of mother’s favourites. It’s so beautifully written, but it’s when you sing it you can really hear the words,” Megan told The Nationalist.

Megan contacted songwriter/producer Cappy, with whom she had collaborated before, and asked him to produce the track.

Their version was accepted by the series producers and features in the key opening scene, which sets up the story of the two main characters.

It’s been almost a decade since actress Katherine Heigl has starred in any TV or film production so her return to the screen made Firefly Lane a much-anticipated show. Since it was launched earlier this month on 3 February, it has become the most-watched TV show on Netflix in America, Canada and beyond.

Cappy and Megan came up with the winning formula for the series. Megan usually sings in an American country style, but for Time in a bottle her voice is as light and delicate as filigree.

“Megan and I talked about the scene and we knew that we wanted it to be haunting. It sounds super-delicate because I knew that even if Megan was to whisper the words, I’d zone in on that and capture it,” said Cappy, who also plays piano on the track.

Since the series began on Netflix last month it has been viewed by millions of people across the world. This isn’t the first time that Cappy has appealed to a wide audience. Dirty secret, a song he co-wrote, was recorded by Russian pop star Gregory Lep, going to number 1 in the charts and earning him music industry awards earlier this year, while in 2018, he co-wrote the Irish Eurovision entry Together.

2021 has gotten off to a great start for the singer/songwriter, whose parents are Deirdre and Pat Caplice from Stratford-on-Slaney. He puts it down to having a positive attitude to life, no matter what state the world is in.

“I always try to focus on the positive; there’s always a positive to come out of any situation. 2021 has been really good for me so far, and you know what? It’s really nice to have good news to share with people,” concluded Cappy.