More than 50 under 18s hospitalised with Covid-19 since January

Muireann Duffy

There have been 55 hospitalised cases of Covid-19 among people under the age of 18 since the end of January, according to the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

People under 18 accounted for 2,344 of the cases notified so far in February, however, no child was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) between the end of January and February 13th.

The HPSC’s 14-day report up to February 14th showed people aged between 25-45 accounted for the largest portion of Covid-19 cases in the two weeks examined. Just two cases separated the 25-34 and 35-44 age categories, amassing 2,138 and 2,140 cases respectively.

However, the 75-85 category had both the highest number of hospitalised cases (209) and the highest percentage of cases being treated in ICUs (21 per cent) in the two-week period.

The report also looked at the most likely transmission source of cases notified in the two weeks to Sunday, with healthcare settings thought to be the source of 1,401 cases since January 31st, accounting for 842 cases among patients and 559 staff cases.

Close contact with a confirmed case of the virus was attributed to 6,021 cases, or 46 per cent of the overall number, while 76 cases were classified as travel related.

There were also 2,326 cases noted as community transmission, while 3,374 cases are still under investigation to determine their most likely transmission source.

Covid deaths

The HPSC report also shows that of the 81 people who have died due to Covid-19 since January 31st, 34 were female and 47 were male.

Five of these people were under the age of 65, nine were aged between 65-74, and 28 were between 75-84.

The highest number of deaths occurred in those over the age of 85. Thirty-nine people with the virus aged 85 or over died during the two weeks.

According to the report, 60 per cent of the total number of confirmed cases since January 31st (7,903 cases) were symptomatic at the time they took the Covid-19 test, while 18 per cent (2,359 cases) had no symptoms. The symptom status was unknown for the remaining 22 per cent of cases.