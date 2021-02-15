Road funding of €7m allocated to Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

FUNDING of over €7m has been allocated for Co Carlow’s regional and local roads for 2021 in an investment programme announced today.

The funding includes €210,000 for six bridge rehabilitation projects in the county.

Welcoming the funding of €7,184,268, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “Maintaining our local roads is not just vital for good connectivity, it is also important for continuing and improving road safety for all road users.

“The needs of all our road users need to be taken into account and it is great to see that provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure have been included in this strategic road improvement investment.”

Minister Eamon Ryan and minister of state Hildegarde Naughton today announced details of the 2021 investment programme for regional and local roads.

This national €555m funding package will allow approximately 3,100km of roads to be maintained and 2,450km to be strengthened.

These grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.