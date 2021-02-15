‘We could do with Boris Johnson’: Kerry councillors criticise vaccine rollout

Anne Lucey

Ireland could do with UK prime minister Boris Johnson taking over for six months in an effort to speed up the vaccination of people against Covid-19, a statutory monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard today.

The unexpected suggestion from public representatives was made during strong criticism of the rollout of the vaccine in Ireland amid growing frustration among the public they said.

Councillors have been approached by constituents asking when their turn to receive the jab would be and people were getting increasingly anxious, they said.

The speed of the rollout in the UK compared to Ireland and mixed messages for the Government were confusing people, councillors said.

“People want to get on with their lives,” Independent Killarney Cllr Donal Grady said.

An invitation should be issued to Mr Johnson to take over, he suggested, adding: “We could do with Boris Johnson for six months.”

“Boris Johnson must be doing something right over there,” Tralee Independent Cllr Sam Locke added.

Rejected

However, the suggestion led to division and was rejected out of hand by Cathaoirleach Patrick Connor-Scarteen.

“I won’t be sending any invite to Boris, anyway thanks, Donal!” the mayor said.

Independent Killarney Cllr Brendan Cronin said while he would very much welcome Mr Johnson on a personal or State visit to Kerry, he would not want him to take over.

“We have enough political clowns of our own!” Cllr Cronin said.

The meeting also heard that people in Kerry were finding this lockdown very difficult and news that it would be many months before cafes and restaurants reopen was a severe blow, Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney said.

Provisions to facilitate re-openings should be looked into, she said, to give people some relief.

“People are finding this lockdown very, very hard. Even if they could go out for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat,” Cllr Moloney added.

In Killarney, a lot of people had not worked for 12 months because of the closure of the tourism industry and are now struggling to pay their mortgages, she said, adding many businesses would not reopen because they have been hit so hard.