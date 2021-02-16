33 deaths and 744 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 33 deaths and an additional 744 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

Nphet said 31 of these deaths occurred in February while two happened in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has now been a total of 3,980 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. There is also now a total of 211,113 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said that of the cases notified today: 373 are male and 366 are female, 68 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

In terms of the location of today’s cases: there are 301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Nphet also said that as of February 13th, 268,551 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

They said 176,926 people have received their first dose, while 91,625 people have received their second dose.