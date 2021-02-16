Covid restrictions delay opening of new Lidl store in Bagenalstown

THE opening of Lidl’s new store in Bagenalstown has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Despite local reports that the German retailer may open shortly, a spokesperson said restrictions on construction have impeded the completion of the store, which also includes a café.

The initial target date for the Bagenalstown outlet had been the spring, but all new Lidl builds nationally have all been pushed out.

While the new Bagenalstown store has been substantially constructed, its fittings still need to be completed. The spokesperson said this could be carried out quickly, when government guidelines permit.

A national ban on non-essential construction has been in place since 8 January, but the government hopes the sector can resume next month.

Prior to planning permission being granted by An Bord Pleanála last May, the new Lidl supermarket had encountered some local opposition.