Death notices and funeral arrangements

Johnny Doyle

Myshall, Co Carlow (former publican) Peacefully on 15 February 2021 surrounded in the loving care of his family at his home. Beloved husband of the late Sadie. Predeceased by his parents Martin & Liz, brothers Pat, Tom & James. Johnny, much loved father of Michael, Thomas, Noel & Liz. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law Ann, Pam & Jenny, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Gary, Chloe, Hannah, Finn, Cian,Tomás,Cillian & Sadie, sisters-in-law Mary & Claire, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Johnny’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall on Wednesday, at 11.00am and will be followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.

A link to Johnny’s funeral Mass will be posted from 4pm on Wednesday.

John Moran

32 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 16 February 2021, at his home.

Beloved father of Andrea, Ian and the late Brian and will be sadly missed by his soulmate Lena and her children Mary, Christopher, Niamh, Carol, Fiona and Ian.

He will be deeply regretted by his loving children, soulmate Lena, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

James Dooley (Jnr)

Lancashire, England and formerly of Raheendoran, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully on 15 February 2021.

Beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Karen, Kathleen and Eileen and cherished brother of Joe, Tom, Rita, Nora and the late Mick, Paddy and Kathleen.

He will be be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchild, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In peace

A private Funeral Mass will take place in England for James over the coming weeks.