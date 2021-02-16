Drugs worth over €225,000 discovered in parcels by Revenue

Muireann Duffy

Drugs estimated to be worth over €225,000 have been seized by Revenue at mail centres in Athlone and Dublin.

The discoveries were made on Monday as a result of routine operations.

Over 99kgs of illegal drugs, including cannabis, cocaine and 89kgs of khat, were discovered in over 50 separate parcels coming from the UK, US, Canada, Kenya and Spain.

The parcels were declared as items such as fishing bait, keychains, art supplies, green tea, and sports shoes. Revenue detector dogs at the two mail centres, both named Bailey, assisted in the discoveries.

Revenue said the parcels were destined for addresses across the country and confirmed investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.