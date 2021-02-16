Go-ahead given for roadworks near Ballon

By Suzanne Pender

THE first tentative steps to resolving two longstanding traffic hazards on the N80 near Ballon are about to be taken.

Boggan Hill at Kilbride and ‘Shirley’s bend’ have come under the scrutiny of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), with senior engineer Kieran Cullinane confirming at a meeting of Tullow Municipal District this week that the public consultation process in relation to both locations “will begin soon”.

Cllr Charlie Murphy welcomed the news that both Boggan Hill and Shirley’s bend “will be sorted out”, while cllr John Murphy stated that he lived 300m from Boggan and knew the difficulties traffic experienced in the area.

The news was also welcomed by cathaoirleach cllr John McDonald.

However, Mr Cullinane had a word of caution, pointing out that the project was now at “phase zero” and it would take “a long time before we see machinery in the ground”.