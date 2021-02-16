IT Carlow named as county’s Covid vaccination centre after U-turn

IT Carlow has been announced as the county’s Covid-19 vaccination centre in a statement released by the HSE this evening.

The Barrow Centre at the IT Carlow will host the centre which is to commence vaccinating in late March/early April.

It follows a embarrassing U-turn after the Seven Oaks Hotel had been announced as the local vaccination centre in a press release by the Department of Health on Monday morning.

Seven Oaks manager Michael Walsh shortly afterwards told the Nationalist said it had been a “surprise” to hear the hotel was to be the host centre as it had not been confirmed with him and health authorities had not in contact in the last week.

The HSE later told the Nationalist that a venue had not yet been confirmed.

Criteria for selection of the centre, included ease of access, transport links and parking. The Nationalist understands the Seven Oaks had been the HSE’s preferred option last week, with its central location and large parking capacity viewed as big positives.

However, additional specifications in relation to pharmacy storage and patient registration had caused a reconsideration.

Covid-19 vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings to front-line healthcare workers and to people aged 70 and over by their GPs (in addition to the completion of second doses to those residents and staff in residential care centres and nursing homes).

At the moment, vaccine administration is limited only by the supply of approved vaccines and that is dependent on the manufacturers meeting their supply commitments. The HSE is engaged in creating an expanded vaccination infrastructure, managing an array vaccine products with different handling and delivery requirements.

The HSE when the country moves forward to begin vaccinating the next priority groups, it will use news, public notices, advertising, social media, partner organisations to alert people that it’s their turn to come forward.

For those who do not have a GP, the HSE can support people through its phone line. More information on this process will be announced by the HSE very shortly, and it will be engaging with partner organisations, to keep them informed, and to ask for their support as relevant. Call HSE Live on: (1850) 241 850 or (01) 240 8787.