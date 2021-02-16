‘Let’s party hard’: Organisers insist St Patrick’s Day lockdown rave will go ahead

Organisers of a “lockdown rave” advertised for St Patrick’s Day have insisted it will go ahead despite coronavirus restrictions, and that gardaí will not find out the location.

According to an event account on social media, the rave is to be held somewhere in Kildare or Dublin on March 17th – with the location to be revealed 12 hours before doors open.

Those behind the event said they don’t want to have “another miserable Paddy’s Day” and are selling tickets for €20.

The private Instagram account notes that tickets are limited because the event will be indoors.

“Paddys day lockdown rave in the Kildare/Dublin area 17th march 2021,” the account reads.

“Tickets are €20. Let’s not have another miserable Paddy’s Day. Let’s party hard.”

According to the Kildare Nationalist, tickets are purchased on PayPal. Once confirmed with organisers, attendees are added to a WhatsApp group which will reveal details of the party just hours beforehand.

Payment

Organisers are using more than one PayPal account to manage the payments, and they say they are considering using bitcoin as an alternative.

They said: “The PayPal details change because organisers are afraid of Gardai catching them.

“The party is not off. All money sent to the first account is safe and secure, one organiser just got paranoid and said he doesn’t want to use his PayPal for any more tickets, hence why we’ve gotten a new one.”

The organisers have told those interested that the event is “one million percent” going ahead.

In a series of posts over the weekend, they claimed to have sold 400 tickets.

They also described Covid as a hoax and said they believe the current restrictions will end on March 5th.

One follower sent them a message slamming them for organising the event.

They said: “This is the most selfish thing I’ve ever seen, people are dying and you think it’s okay to have a rave. This virus isn’t a hoax it’s real and killing people. Go educate yourself this is absolutely disgusting.”

To which they replied: “Just another one of the haters, can people please not be like [this].”