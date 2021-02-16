Location of Carlow’s vaccination centre is still up in the air after U-turn

THE location of Co Carlow’s Covid vaccination centre is still up in the air despite a government announcement that it would be in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The hotel on the Athy Road was one of 37 venues named as a vaccination centre in an announcement by the Department of Health on Monday morning.

However, this came as a bolt from the blue for hotel manager Michael Walsh.

“I was surprised this morning when I saw it on the newspapers. It had not been confirmed with us,” said Mr Walsh.

On Monday afternoon, a HSE spokesperson also told ***The Nationalist*** that a final decision on the venue had not been made.

The HSE had been in contact and inspected the hotel’s ballroom in January, but Mr Walsh had not been contacted in recent times by the health bodies.

Mr Walsh had said the hotel would be happy to play its part in the vaccination programme by hosting the centre.

“As soon as we get people vaccinated, the sooner all of our hotels can open up and we can get things going.”

It’s understood that the Seven Oaks had been the HSE’s preferred option last week, with its central location and large parking capacity viewed as big positives.

However, additional specifications in relation to pharmacy storage and patient registration caused a reconsideration. It’s understood that two other venues, one being IT Carlow, are also being examined.

A HSE spokesperson said there was still a commitment to have a centre in Carlow town and have it begin operations in March.

Speaking of the mixed messages, Mr Walsh said: “It’s frustrating. I’d rather know either way so we can go ahead and plan for it and make sure it’s ready to go.”

Meanwhile, vaccination of the over-85s is expected to begin at only a select few GP clinics in Carlow this week.

Due to the shortage of vaccines, not all Carlow GP practices will be carrying out vaccinations this week.

Only 84 of the largest GP practices nationally will be vaccinating this week, according to health minister Stephen Donnelly.

***The Nationalist*** understands that at least one practice in Carlow town will be carrying out vaccinations over the next few days.

Nationally, the goal is to vaccinate the over-85s in three weeks and distribution of the vaccine will ramp up next week.

The Dolmen Family Medical Centre in Shamrock Plaza, Carlow say they expect to get their batch of vaccines in early March and have notified patients who are over 85 to be ready.