Portraits of an artist as you’ve never seen before

By Elizabeth Lee

A SELF-PORTRAIT of artist Mauricio Quevedo Pinto, where scores of smaller versions of himself climb all over his body, is this week being carted off to Co Mayo. That piece of work is called ‘Self Replication’ and it will be joined by another of Mauricio’s photographs, ‘Self Portrait #12’, in an art exhibition called ***Cuckoo Clock Syndrome*** that’s taking place at the Prospective Wellbeing Centre in Claremorris.

The exhibition in Mayo is about the pandemic and various artists’ reactions to it, whether it’s isolation, frustration, claustrophobia, depression or even artistic inspiration.

Mauricio’s work fitted the brief brilliantly because he created ‘Self Replication’, where 45 Lilliputian versions of himself crawl up his body in a tiny, one-bedroomed apartment in Dublin. He and his partner Deirdre Murphy from Carlow town had just moved to Ireland and the Chilean was missing home. Deirdre, who’s a teacher, was allowed to work outside the home, but Mauricio was stuck inside with just a laptop, very little space and lots of internal wrangling going on.

“I was working in our one-bedroomed apartment during lockdown and it was a tiny space. I couldn’t interact with anyone else so it was a very lonely time,” Mauricio tells ***The Nationalist***. “I found the first lockdown very isolating. Being in a country for the first time is difficult anyway, but I’m also doing a PhD so I was spending a lot of time on my own, sitting in front of a screen. It took time to do that photo because there are 45 figures involved in it and I had to get the lighting right for each one. I had to move the furniture around to make space!”

Mauricio’s PhD is in performance art and he’s a guest researcher in Trinity College Dublin. He originally studied acting and directing for his primary degree and is now focusing on performance art and photography. Mauricio also created a piece for Trinity College called ‘Under the Skin’, which involved him stripping off layers of clothes to eventually expose his naked body. An audience of only two or three people were invited to explore his skin with very powerful torches for an intensive ten minutes.

“There were ten minutes when people were looking at my skin with strong torches so they could see my veins. I challenge how we see one another and how we see each other’s bodies,” explained Mauricio.

He’s continuing to work on his PhD and plans to lecture and perform in Ireland. He and Deirdre are now living just outside Carlow town. Deirdre is the daughter of Kieran Murphy, sports reporter with ***The Nationalist***, and retired school principal Bernie Murphy.

The couple had plans to marry in Chile at Christmas, but the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered that idea. Deirdre and Mauricio have decided to postpone their wedding until their families can celebrate together in the warm sunshine, without restrictions, in Santiago.

“We want to hug and dance with each other and be with the people we love. It makes you realise how much we took for granted before, even something simple like hugging someone you love,” concluded Mauricio.