Shannon Group appointment scrapped

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

By Michael McHugh, PA

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan will not be proceeding with the appointment of Aaron Forde as chairperson of Shannon Group.

Mr Ryan had announced his appointment earlier on Tuesday.

His Department said: “In a phone conversation this evening Mr Ryan indicated that Mr Forde’s use of social media was below the standard expected of the chairperson of a state board.

“This is an important time for Shannon Group which has to chart a way through the crisis caused by the pandemic and plan for recovery.

“The Department of Transport will work to appoint a new chairperson as quickly as possible.”

Mr Forde had been expected to formally take up the five-year appointment following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

He was chief executive of Aurivo, a globally focused agri-business, for 16 years until he left the company at the end of 2019.

He has a track record at a senior level with international leadership experience gained across Ireland and the UK.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Mother and Baby Homes Commision confirms impossible to retrieve witness recordings

Tuesday, 16/02/21 - 9:32pm

School reopening may be delayed due to new variants of Covid-19

Tuesday, 16/02/21 - 8:41pm

Cosmetic clinics still offering Botox despite Level 5 restrictions

Tuesday, 16/02/21 - 7:48pm