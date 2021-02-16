Shannon Group appointment scrapped

By Michael McHugh, PA

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan will not be proceeding with the appointment of Aaron Forde as chairperson of Shannon Group.

Mr Ryan had announced his appointment earlier on Tuesday.

His Department said: “In a phone conversation this evening Mr Ryan indicated that Mr Forde’s use of social media was below the standard expected of the chairperson of a state board.

“This is an important time for Shannon Group which has to chart a way through the crisis caused by the pandemic and plan for recovery.

“The Department of Transport will work to appoint a new chairperson as quickly as possible.”

Mr Forde had been expected to formally take up the five-year appointment following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks.

He was chief executive of Aurivo, a globally focused agri-business, for 16 years until he left the company at the end of 2019.

He has a track record at a senior level with international leadership experience gained across Ireland and the UK.