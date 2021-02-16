Taoiseach defends Covid vaccination centre locations

The Taoiseach has defended the chosen locations of the new vaccination centres for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, the locations of 37 centres were published by the Department of Health, with at least one centre attributed to each county.

However, some local TDs are raising concerns that people will have to travel some distance to their vaccination centre.

There have also been complaints that there is no centre in Drogheda in Co Louth, but two in Wicklow, the Minister for Health’s constituency.

However, speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the location of vaccination centres was “well beyond the influence of a Minister”.

Representatives in Limerick have also raised concerns that the vaccination centre planned for the county at the Radisson Hotel on the Ennis Road is not easily accessible by public transport, and is actually located across the border in Co Clare.

Despite the concerns, speaking on his way to this morning’s Cabinet meeting, Micheál Martin said the centres will be review as needed.

“The Health Service Executive, with the National Taskforce for the vaccination programme have decided the locations of these vaccine centres and if additionality is required, that can be provided,” the Taoiseach said.

“I think it represents a very comprehensive piece of work and demonstrates the capacity of the country to engage in mass vaccination when sufficient volumes of vaccines arrive into the country,” he added.